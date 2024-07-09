FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an apparent drive-by shooting that left six people, including one child, shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in front of a store in the area of the 700 block of Northwest 10th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale just before 8 p.m.

Two people, an adult female and male, died as a result of the shooting. The female was pronounced dead on scene and the male died at the hospital.

The other three adults and child are being treated at Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

7News was on the scene as a crowd of witnesses said they heard the gunshots just before 8 p.m.

Police said it is an isolated incident and not an active shooter situation.

No arrests have been made.

