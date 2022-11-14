HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital.

The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street.

The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment.

Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.

One resident has minor injuries but both were treated for smoke inhalation.

