PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials temporarily evacuated an apartment building in Pembroke Pines after a power line fell.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the area near Northwest 81st Avenue and Pasadena Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

Officials said power has been restored, and no further hazards are present.

Crews continue working to secure the power line. They do not expect any additional evacuations to take place.

No injuries were reported.

