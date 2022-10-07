WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hateful vandalism was found in a South Florida neighborhood, which happened during the holiest holiday of the year for the Jewish community, Yom Kippur.

Antisemitic messages were seen on a sidewalk near Hunter’s Pointe in the community of Weston Hills, Friday morning.

The defaced sidewalk drew concern from the nonprofit watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

Liora Rez, the group’s executive director, spoke with 7News from New York City.

“I’m horrified. It’s a step beyond being angry, sad, where it’s pure frightening,” she said.

Several blocks away from where the hateful graffiti was scribbled is Mitch’s Westside Bagels. The shop’s owner, Mitch Shidlofsky, said he’s disheartened by the defacing.

“I’m here 13 years. I know almost everybody in the town. It’s disappointing,” he said.

Shidlofsky said there’s no place for this hatred in Weston or anywhere else.

“It upsets me. It definitely upsets me. I mean, this is America, where we’re supposed to be together,” he said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.

The graffiti also included a racial slur.

Weston residents who spoke with 7News on Friday night said they’re disgusted and disturbed.

“That’s just hate, pure hate, and there’s no place for that in our community,” said area resident Robert Alon. “I hope that whoever created these disgusting things should be penalized, and they should be taken care of because, honestly, we should be not be spreading hate, we should be spreading love.”

“I don’t know anybody that wouldn’t like Jewish people. It doesn’t make sense,” said area resident Glenn Vanbrunt.

“If somebody thought this was a prank, this is not in any way funny,” said Weston Mayor Peggy Brown. “We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior in our community.”

Brown’s comments follow a statement she released. It reads in part: “I am alarmed and saddened by actions of the misguided individuals or individual who vandalized these areas of the Weston Hills community. No person, no matter their religion, race, sex, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background, should ever wake up to see their community desecrated. Antisemitism in any form is not welcomed here.”

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

