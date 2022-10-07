WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hateful vandalism was found in a South Florida neighborhood, which happened during the holiest holiday of the year for the Jewish community, Yom Kippur.

Antisemitic messages were seen on sidewalks at a neighborhood in Weston Hills, Friday.

The mayor of Weston released the following statement that read,

“I am alarmed and saddened by actions of the misguided individuals or individual’s who vandalized these areas of the Weston Hills community. No person, no matter their religion, race, sex, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background, should ever wake up to see their community desecrated. Antisemitism in any form is not welcomed here.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigated this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

