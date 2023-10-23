COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of a Cooper City said they were disturbed to find messages of hate in their community, and now they want to know who’s behind them.

The antisemitic messages were initially discovered in the gated community Monterra on Saturday morning.

“Two writings on the cement walkway, as well as one on a bench,” said Avi Fishman, president of the neighborhood’s homeowners association.

Fishman shared several pictures of the disturbing graffiti with 7News on Sunday.

“Homeowners are very concerned about this. Not only Jewish homeowners, but all homeowners,” he said.

One of the messages reads, “I am Muslim, and say: kill all Jews.” Another reads, “By Allah, free Gaza, kill all Jews.”

The three messages were written at a time when tensions are high, as war rages on in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

“We immediately notified the authorities” said Fishman. “As a community, we’ve also hired additional resources to reassure our homeowners that they will be safe.”

At this point, it’s unclear who wrote the graffiti, and the hateful words have been removed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The graffiti has also been reported to the Anti-Defamation League. As of late Sunday night, a spokesperson has not responded to 7News’ request for comment.

A spokesperson for the Council on American-Islamic Relations called these notes “extremely disturbing and intolerable,” adding they hope that whoever is responsible gets caught.

If you have any information on these acts of vandalism or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

