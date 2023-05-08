COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Cooper City High School are speaking out against antisemitic graffiti that was discovered in a boys’ bathroom.

Two separate pictures sent to 7News by concerned parents showed swastikas on the walls and another graphic image. A second photo shows another swastika on the floor.

“I feel like it’s normalized not for people making stupid racist jokes. It’s sad,” said one student.

“No, it’s not funny. Not funny at all,” added another student.

Parents said the images were discovered last week.

“I think that it’s just boys being stupid. I don’t think they mean to be hateful or anything. They’re just being dumb,” said one student.

Despite some students downplaying the incident, others are taking it more seriously.

“I saw a bunch in the bathroom and like all over the stalls and stuff. It’s rude and weird and not right,” said one student.

“I guess it’s people trying to offend other people,” said one student.

“There are a bunch of attention-seeking people in this school,” added another student.

Broward County Public Schools has acknowledged the situation and said that whoever is responsible for the graffiti will be disciplined within the code of conduct. However, students believe that this sort of hate-filled graffiti has no place in their school.

“I think it’s kids just thinking like – nothing better to do – being bored [with] nothing better to do,” said one student. “They just do it. They write stupid stuff on the walls all the time.”

The school district said they have identified who they believe is responsible and disciplinary measures have been taken.

The investigation continues, in the case that others are involved, they will also face disciplinary action.

