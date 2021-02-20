Anti-Semitic slurs spray-painted on bank sign, businesses at Davie shopping plaza

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Davie are investigating after a shopping plaza was targeted by a vandal who spray-painted anti-Semitic slurs.

According to a 7News viewer, the vandal defaced a Chase bank sign at the University Plaza, located off University Drive and Miramar Parkway, most likely early Saturday morning.

The viewer said other businesses and areas of the plaza also vandalized with offensive messages, including a box truck, a Fresh Kitchen restaurant and the University Plaza sign.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

