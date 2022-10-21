NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Parks held a special parade near Fort Lauderdale in an effort to combat bullying.

Students on Friday marched around a neighborhood to help residents understand the harm bullying can cause.

Van Holbert, the event’s host, said they hope the community receives the message.

“We came around the community to bring awareness of bullying and what bullying does to our kids. We want to stop it. Our kids want to stop it,” he said.

After the march, students participated in various educational activities, including arts and crafts. They also played games based on the topic of anti-bullying.

