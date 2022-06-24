OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians on both sides of the abortion issue are voicing their opinions about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade.

Friday afternoon, anti-abortion activists held up their signs and megaphones outside of the Women’s Center on Cypress Creek Road in Oakland Park.

“That decision, back in 1973, was a big mistake,” said an anti-abortion activist who identified himself as Peter. “Overturning it is long, long, long overdue.”

“I think it was the right decision constitutionally, morally, spiritually, and it spells freedom for unborn children,” said anti-abortion activist Jesse Cowell.

The Archdiocese of Miami also agreed with the overturning of Roe’s 50-year precedence.

“This is a very good decision,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski. “However, it is important to remember today’s decision does not outlaw abortion in the United States, but it does return decision making about abortion policy to the people.”

However, at the Women’s Center, just feet away from where protesters gathered, panic erupted inside.

“We have had phone calls, I mean, males are the ones calling us, are already freaking out,” said Leda Lanca, an employee at the facility. “Fathers don’t want to be fathers. They just want to spread the joy, love, and then they don’t want to be responsible for what they leave behind.”

For women, the Supreme Court’s decision is disheartening and shocking. Some who spoke with 7News said they may have lost the battle right now, but the war for reproductive freedom is far from over.

“I’m from France, and I’m shocked,” said Lola.

“I don’t see how they think they can control our bodies,” said Lanca.

Spokespeople with Planned Parenthood said this is a travesty for women and America.

“All I can feel is anger, anger that our rights have been ripped away once again,” said Jessica Marino with Planned Parenthood. “Anger that the same politicians who co-opted and used my body, my choice against vaccines, are celebrating and stripping away our bodily rights to abortion today.”

“What does that leave us in the state of Florida?” said Marianne Ruiz. “That leaves us with the laws in Florida, and what law do we have that was passed this year in Florida? It was a 15-week abortion ban with no exception for rape and no exception for incest, which is absolutely unacceptable.”

Floridians can still have abortions. However, a new law that bans abortions after 15 weeks goes into affect July 1.

What will happen after that remains unknown.

