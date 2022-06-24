OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians on both sides of the abortion issue are voicing their opinions about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, and a local leader joined protesters in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood who let their opposition to the ruling be heard loud and clear.

Friday afternoon, anti-abortion activists held up their signs and megaphones outside of the Women’s Center on Cypress Creek Road in Oakland Park.

“That decision, back in 1973, was a big mistake,” said an anti-abortion activist who identified himself as Peter. “Overturning it is long, long, long overdue.”

“I think it was the right decision constitutionally, morally, spiritually, and it spells freedom for unborn children,” said anti-abortion activist Jesse Cowell.

The Archdiocese of Miami also agreed with the overturning of Roe’s 50-year precedence.

“This is a very good decision,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski. “However, it is important to remember today’s decision does not outlaw abortion in the United States, but it does return decision making about abortion policy to the people.”

However, at the Women’s Center, just feet away from where protesters gathered, panic erupted inside.

“We have had phone calls, I mean, males are the ones calling us, are already freaking out,” said Leda Lanca, an employee at the facility. “Fathers don’t want to be fathers. They just want to spread the joy, love, and then they don’t want to be responsible for what they leave behind.”

For women, the Supreme Court’s decision is disheartening and shocking. Some who spoke with 7News said they may have lost the battle right now, but the war for reproductive freedom is far from over.

“I’m from France, and I’m shocked,” said Lola.

“I don’t see how they think they can control our bodies,” said Lanca.

Spokespeople with Planned Parenthood said this is a travesty for women and America.

“All I can feel is anger, anger that our rights have been ripped away once again,” said Jessica Marino with Planned Parenthood. “Anger that the same politicians who co-opted and used my body, my choice against vaccines, are celebrating and stripping away our bodily rights to abortion today.”

“What does that leave us in the state of Florida?” said Marianne Ruiz. “That leaves us with the laws in Florida, and what law do we have that was passed this year in Florida? It was a 15-week abortion ban with no exception for rape and no exception for incest, which is absolutely unacceptable.”

Friday evening, protesters opposed to the ruling marched near the area of Northwest 26th Street and Northwest Third Avenue in Wynwood.

Protesters walked for about a mile alongside Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Men and women of all ages chanted in unison and held signs. One sign read, “Bans off our bodies, Miami.”

“This decision is devastating. The rights of women and girls to determine their own choices, their own health care decisions – 50 years we’ve had this right, and now [they’ve] rolled back the clock,” said Levine Cava. “My own grandchildren, what are they going to face?”

Pro-choice activists at the event said they are saddened by the Supreme Court’s decision, and they are going to stand together and fight against it and at least let their voices be heard.

“Politicians making decisions for our bodies, for our futures, for our families? Unacceptable,” said Levine Cava.

One activist said she believes that is a war against women.

Levine Cava echoed protesters’ concerns.

“This is a most fundamental right that has just been taken away,” she said. “It is truly a most devastating moment for our future, and we will fight back, we will change the laws, we will make sure that these protections are restored.”

In Fort Lauderdale, a pro-abortion protest began at around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Many attendees at the demonstration let out a scream in unison. Participants said they want politicians and everyone in Washington, D.C., to hear them roar and that this is only the beginning of their fight.

Floridians can still have abortions. However, a new law that bans abortions after 15 weeks goes into effect July 1.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he plans on expanding pro-life protections and placing more limits on abortions.

