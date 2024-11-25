PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A nonprofit organization is helping combat cancer, one step at a time.

The 13th Annual Walk-Off For Cancer fundraiser, hosted by the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation, took place Sunday at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.

The event featured a 5K run, 5K walk, food, drinks and much more.

Participants also got photo opportunities with Rizzo. The Major League Baseball player is a cancer survivor and grew up in Parkland.

Thousands of people turned out to support the cause.

“It means a lot to have this many people show up for us,” said Abby Suarez, executive director of the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. “It really shows how incredible the Parkland community is and how much of an impact the Rizzo family has had by giving back and helping families facing a cancer diagnosis.”

The event raised nearly $1 million to support children and families affected by cancer. The money will also fund research at facilities like Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.