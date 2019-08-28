Another python over 17 feet long removed from Everglades

(WSVN) - THE EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — The hunt for reptiles had the Python Action Team stumbling across another Burmese python in the Everglades that’s the same length as one that clocked in as the second largest snake caught in the preserve.

A member of the Python Action Team showed up at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s office in Davie with the python.

It was the same length as the one announced captured on Monday: 17 feet and 9 inches.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a photo of the latest wild find on Facebook.

Besides being as long as the previous python, this one was also a little bit wider and heavier, weighing in at 121 pounds.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species and threaten native wildlife.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.