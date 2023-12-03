PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and wildlife officials are warning Broward County residents to stay vigilant after another coyote was spotted in Pembroke Pines, causing concern among residents.

This latest another happened Saturday morning by the Pembroke Pines Police Station on Northwest 184th Avenue and Pembroke Pines Boulevard.

A 7News viewer recorded video of the coyote as it took a casual stroll on sidewalk, sniffing around, maybe looking for food.

The sighting takes place as police warn there has been an increase in coyote sightings all throughout Broward County.

A spokesperson for Pembroke Pines Police urged the public to pay attention when going for early morning or late evening walks with their small dogs, as they could be easy prey for these predators.

Police said they’re unsure whether the coyote spotted on Saturday is the same one pictured on Thursday morning.

Pembroke Pines Police sent out another warning after someone reported the earlier sighting on Northwest 196th Avenue and Taft Street, near Chapel Trail Elementary School.

The sighting came as a pretty big shock for people walking their dogs and for parents of children at the school.

“I would never expect, like, a coyote to be out here where there’s so many cars around,” said area resident Amanda Perez.

Crossing guard Thelma Billings, who has been working there for the last 12-plus years, said she has never had a run-in with a coyote, and to be frank, she doesn’t want to.

“I would take off and run,” she said.

Earlier on the week, another four-legged friend was spotted on Florida Atlantic University’s campus.

As more development shrinks the coyote’s natural habitat, experts say, residents can expect more of these sightings.

“Coyotes have made a good stake now into South Florida. They’re not uncommon at all,” said Ron Magill, communications director for Zoo Miami.

The good news is that these predators usually do not pose a danger to humans.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, feeding coyotes is illegal, because they can lose their fear of humans.

FWC officials also advise residents to secure garbage, clean up pet food and fallen fruit, secure livestock and keep dogs on a short leash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.