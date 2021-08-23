(WSVN) - Animal rights advocates are pleading for your help to figure out who’s behind the animal abuse that was posted and shared on Instagram. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates.

The Muscovy duck is an animal South Floridians either love or loathe.

We’ve seen the ducks shot with pellet guns, hit with darts, and even one waddling around with an arrow right through its body.

But this duck you see struggling may be the victim of the worst abuse inflicted on a Muscovy duck.

It all starts with this piece of bread.

When we zoom in, you can see it is laced with fishing hooks.

The duck quickly gobbles it down.

The duck then appears to try and regurgitate the hooks.

David Crawford, executive director of Animal Help Now: “I have seen this video probably 30 times now. It never gets easier.”

David Crawford from Animal Help Now is investigating the video.

The nonprofit group connects those who find injured wildlife with specialized veterinarians.

On Aug. 14, a tipster alerted David to the video.

It was posted on Instagram from the now-deleted account “inshore_chris”.

David then got another tip that the person behind the account is a 15-year-old in Miramar.

David Crawford: “We are just trying to do the best we can to piece it all together. But that’s our best bet, is Broward.”

Miramar Police confirmed to 7News they are investigating.

Their officers have already made contact with the teen.

He denies creating the video and says he just shared it, so the search continues for the person behind this video.

We showed the video to wildlife vet Renata Schneider.

Renata Schneider, wildlife veterinarian: “Awww. You can see him struggling there.”

One of Dr. Schneider’s specialties is removing fishing hooks from South Florida sea birds.

She says, if a hook created a leak in the duck’s esophagus or stomach, it may have died. We do not know the fate of the bird.

Renata Schneider, wildlife veterinarian: “I have never seen anyone posting something like that before. They should, if caught, be punished quickly and severely.”

Robert Ruderman humanely removes unwanted animals from South Florida properties. He’s also stunned and angered by the video.

Robert Ruderman, Humane Wildlife Consulting of South Florida: “I’ve never seen anything like this. Bread laced with treble hooks, which are vicious little weapons. This individual is a menace to animals.”

If you anything about the video or who may be behind it, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

CONTACT 7INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

clue@wsvn.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.