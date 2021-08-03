PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal rescuers tried to round up some malnourished cows from a Plantation neighborhood, but ultimately, the cows refused to cooperate.

Laurie Waggoner with the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals spent Tuesday attempting to round up the cows.

“People are trying to do the right thing by feeding them, but it doesn’t make our job any easier,” Waggoner said. “If the cows were hungry, they would have been more than happy to come into the pen.”

The cows could be found in the area of Northwest 118th Avenue, just south of Sunrise Boulevard.

Neighbors have called to complain the animals are not being fed properly, and they laid out food for the animals to eat. Plantation Police are investigating the incident, and the animals’ owner could face charges.

Waggoner and volunteers, however, struggled to relocate the cows to a better pasture, and a bull charged toward the rescuers, which included 7News’ Brandon Beyer, a Texas native. The bull has since walked into the pen, and rescuers have loaded him into a trailer.

“We almost had them, but they’re cows, and they’re a lot bigger than we are,” Waggoner said. “We’re just not scary enough, so they’ll just run right through us.”

Waggoner said the cows were not that hungry, but they managed to catch a cow, who will be relocated and fed regularly.

Rescuers have set up a pen filled with grain and hay to catch the remaining cows.

