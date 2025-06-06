FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dog is on the road to recovery one day after she was found tied up to a stop sign outside a fire station, and now the animal rescue nonprofit that came to her aid is making a public plea to help her and other animals like her.

Firefighters at Fort Lauderdale Fire Station 47 found the abandoned canine late Wednesday night.

It’s unclear who abandoned the animal, but now she’s in the care of Saving Sage Animal Rescue.

She also has a new name: Sweetie, a gentle new name, after a heartbreaking start.

“She’s so little, and you just want to do everything you can,” said Thomas Borello, a volunteer at Saving Sage Animal Rescue.

Saving Sage was the firefighters’ first call after taking in Sweetie.

“She was in really bad shape, completely matted up. You can tell she’s been neglected for a really long time,” said Borello.

They immediately got to work grooming Sweetie and providing her with much-needed care, which will include medical and dental work.

“You can just tell she’s had no peace in her life so far,” said Borello. “She’s just terrified of everything and everyone.”

Sweetie’s rescuers don’t know exactly what she’s had to endure, but despite her trembling in fear, she’s accepting of affection.

“With the right love and attention and procedures, we’ll be able to earn her trust, get her in a happy home and bring her personality back out.” said Borello.

But Sweetie’s situation, sadly, isn’t uncommon. Earlier this week, two dogs were abandoned at the shelter in the rain, and now the rescue is at capacity.

“We’re short on food, short on supplies right now, so anything to help these dogs would be greatly appreciated,” said Borello. “She’s had a rough life, but we hope to turn it around.”

Volunteers work around the clock to make sure every animal has the best chance to find their forever home.

And Sweetie is next in line.

Volunteers with Saving Sage said they will take care of all Sweetie’s medical care and vaccinations, and she will be available to adopt or foster in a few weeks.

