MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal activists have voiced concerns about a competition at the Broward County Fair that features monkeys riding on the backs of dogs.

7News captured the small primates during a Banana Derby race at the fair in Margate, Sunday night.

“The only place you can see monkeys riding dogs in South Florida is at the Broward County Fair,” said Philip Hendricks with the Banana Derby.

The races attract fairgoers on a nightly basis, but they’ve also drawn criticism from animal activists.

“In this day and age, to have such a barbaric – wildlife being captured and forced to ride for money is absolutely inexcusable,” said animal activist Susan Hargreaves, “and I’m surprised at the City of Margate for allowing this.”

City commissioners approved the Banana Derby despite opposition from local activists.

In a letter to Margate Mayor Antonio V. Arserio, spokespeople for the Animal Rights Foundation of Florida and North American Primate Sanctuary Alliance called the practice abusive and stressful for the animals involved.

Broward County Fair spokesperson Mitchell Pellecchia weighed in on the controversy diring a phone interview, Sunday night.

“This is [expletive], all right? Nobody knows the back stories of the Capuchin monkeys,” he said.

Hendricks, a self-described monkey jockey, said he has been running the show for 15 years.

“These horrible, horrific allegations are not true. These animals are well taken care of. They’re part of our family. I wish them well,” he said.

Some city commissioners who responded to 7News’ requests for comment said they opposed the measure that enabled the Banana Derby to be included as an attraction at the fair.

Activists said they are planning to stage a protest at the fairgrounds on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.