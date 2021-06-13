FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported case of road rage in Fort Lauderdale led to trouble at the pump for a woman who said an angry driver who followed her to a gas station threw a household appliance at her car.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Kiana Shine said she called police to report the motorist, Friday evening.

“Some man just broke my window. He’s in a black Mercedes-Benz,” she is heard saying in cellphone video as she and a friend followed the driver.

She said the ordeal began at an intersection along the 800 block of South Federal Highway, at around 6:45 p.m.

Shine said she made a slow left turn in her Mazda, and that angered the driver.

“There was a car in back of us, a black Mercedes-Benz, honking, honking very aggressively,” she said.

Shine said the driver followed her to the pumps at a nearby Shell station.

The victim said the man got out of his Mercedes, threw an energy drink can at her car and started coming straight for them.

“I rolled up my window as fast as I could, and before I knew it, he hocked and spit at my window,” she said.

When they thought the coast was clear, Shine and her friend decided to go ahead and fill up the Mazda with gas, but they accidentally hit the button for the trunk instead of the gas compartment.

Before they could do anything about it, Shine said, the irate Mercedes driver was back. That’s when the decided to get out of there.

“As I’m trying to pull off, you just hear ‘boom,'” she said. “I look back, and the whole glass is shattered.”

Shine said the man grabbed a microwave oven that was in her trunk and threw it onto her car.

“He slammed it here, I guess, and it rolled down,” she said as she showed the damage to her car.

Shine said the upset motorist took off, and they followed him in an attempt to write down his license plate number. However, she said, he easily outran them.

“I’m taking this for evidence,” she said as she showed the can.

Shine has since filed a police report. She hopes police catch up with this driver and hold him responsible for what she said was an unprovoked attack.

“Nothing. We didn’t do anything to him,” she said, “and he’s a clean-cut guy. You would never expect this, never, in a million years.”

Employees at the gas station said they are unable to access their surveillance cameras. They said the owner should be in on Monday.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.