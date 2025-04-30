FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida science teacher soared beyond the classroom after receiving a high honor from the school district

Richard Lamarre was named 2025 Broward County Public Schools Teacher of the Year, and to commemorate this occasion, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels gave him a serious lift on Wednesday.

“Richard is nominated from the community here, you know. You mention teacher of the year awards, stuff like that, somebody who’s very clearly making a difference,” said U.S. Navy Maj. Scott Laux, “and that’s what we want. We want to reward people who are making a difference in their communities.”

As part of the Blue Angels’ Key Influencer program, Lamarre got to experience a 45-minute ride above Fort Lauderdale in the backseat of a Navy aircraft: an FA-18 Super Hornet.

“This is so cool,” said Lamarre in the cockpit.

The Super Hornet flies incredibly fast, delivering a sky-high outing that Lamarre won’t soon forget.

“It was an amazing ride, didn’t pass out once. Crazy turns and loops and forces all around you, but with the proper techniques, you’re able to just enjoy the ride,” said Lamarre. “It was a breath of fresh air. It was just an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The trip took Lamarre on an adrenaline-fueled trip, filled will flips, rolls, loops and turns. An aerial roller coaster, if you will.

“I don’t want to ride on any roller coaster. I wanna ride this guy again,” he said.

Lamarre has been teaching science at Miramar High as a science teacher for the last 10 years.

He said he’s inspired by Nelson Manuela’s belief that education is a tool for change. He brings that belief into his classroom, hoping to ignite students’ passion for science.

After this experience, he has another lesson for his students.

“Anything is possible. No matter how difficult life gets, there’s beauty around you,” said Lamarre. “Just lock in and just enjoy the ride. Try to find something to focus your attention to have more passion in life.”

The Blue Angels are set to headline the 2025 Air Dot Show over Fort Lauderdale Beach on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

