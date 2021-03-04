Amid show of support, Plantation gym owner vows to fight mask mandate

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered to show their support for a South Florida gym owner who went against Broward County’s mask mandate order.

7News cameras captured demonstrators waving flags and holding up signs in a show of solidarity for Michael Carnevale outside the Broward County Courthouse, Thursday.

Carnevale, who owns Fitness 1440 in Plantation, was arrested three times after not complying with the county’s order to enforce masks in his gym.

Carnevale said he will continue to fight against the charges he is facing.

