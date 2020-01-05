Amid sewage cleanup, Fort Lauderdale residents demand action from city leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Concerned East Fort Lauderdale residents who came together to discuss the series of pipe ruptures that sent raw sewage flowing into their neighborhoods are demanding accountability from city officials.

Tarpon River Brewery had something new on tap Sunday: protest signs.

Residents who are angry about the mess the line breaks have caused gathered at the restaurant to make the signs for an upcoming protest and discuss the ongoing situation.

“We don’t even live near any of the breaks. We live up the river from where the breaks were, and we’re seeing dead fish and wildlife. There’s no wildlife in the river,” said protest organizer Lisa Siegel. “We’re watching snooks go by our house.”

Meanwhile, crews continued efforts to clean up the spills in the Victoria Park and Rio Vista neighborhoods.

Since Dec. 10, there have been six ruptures in the area.

For those who live in the affected areas, make a living on the water or spend a lot of time there, they said enough is enough.

“Because we’re on the water 200 days a year, we see things that others can’t, so we can bring that to light, and other people can see what we see,” said meeting organizer Jeff Maggio, a professional fisherman. “I think we can get the ball moving and actually get something done.”

Organizers said the are planning to hold a protest next Sunday, and this time they’ll take it to the water to send a message.

“A floating protest, a ‘float-est,'” said organizer Julian Siegel.

Julian and Lisa Siegel thought their spot, Tarpon River Brewery, would be the perfect place to host this gathering.

“I said, ‘You know what? We should really make a family-friendly sign-making party and use our facility,” said Julian. “It’s central. We’re Tarpon River. The neighborhood is Tarpon River. ”

A precautionary advisory remains in effect for the Himmarshee Canal.

Maggio said it’s imperative to pressure city officials into taking swift action.

“We want them to make it a priority, and then we want to make them accountable for what they say they’re going to do,” he said. “We’ve had this issue for a long, long time.”

Crews are planning replace a 16-inch pipe that runs primarily along Northeast Fifth Street, beginning Monday.

East Fort Lauderdale residents, however, said they want the city to take additional steps. They said the environment and their health are at risk, and the existing infrastructure is at its breaking point.

City officials are going to consider spending emergency money at meetings this week.

When asked whether he will be attending, Maggio replied, “I’ll be at all the meetings. I’ve been at all the meetings. Dude, I’m a fishing guy, but if I can spread the word, and if I can deliver a message, and we can make this a priority, I’ll feel very good about it.”

