Amid plaque controversy, Runcie says new MSD building includes ‘framed quotes’ honoring victims

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie attempted to clear up a controversy caused by a plaque mounted in a new building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which omitted the names of the victims in the 2018 mass shooting.

The plaque, unveiled during a ceremony on Friday, includes the names of school board members and district officials.

The omission of the names of the 17 students and faculty members who died during the Feb. 14, 2018 massacre left some of the victims’ parents feeling confused and angry.

But in a statement issued Saturday, Runcie said the new building, which replaces the one where the shooting took place, will include a tribute to the victims.

The superintendent wrote, “So we will always remember why construction of the building was necessary, the hallway of the front office is lined with 17 framed quotes, each dedicated to one victim with their name inscribed on the frame.”

Moreover, Runcie said, “In every BCPS school building, a plaque is mounted that identifies the school board of Broward County and the project architect.”

The superintendent went on to say, “Placement of an additional commemorative plaque is a decision made by the school community, including the school’s teachers and staff. There are numerous remembrances on the MSD campus, and additional conversations will take place regarding future efforts.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.