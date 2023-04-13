FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For residents that needed to be rescued after severe flooding impacted parts of Broward County, they are receiving more help from the American Red Cross.

For the next few days, Holiday Park Gymnasium in Fort Lauderdale is where Brenna Landers, her sister Latefia Vergess, her nephew and countless others will sleep.

Landers’ home off of State Home 84 looked more like a lake as Wednesday’s washout set water gushing inside and forced her and family outside.

She spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“You might think that you have everything one day, and the next you have nothing,” Landers said. “My car, the water is at its windows in the inside of the car. I don’t even know if the car’s going to work.”

The water inside her home spread home quickly, and at one point, it was up to her knees, which left most of her valuables and personal belongings ruined.

“So much of my stuff was wet, and my drawers, I thought it was high enough, obviously I told you that it was at my knees,” Landers said. “My bottom drawer is completely soaked. My clothes, I have so much clothes.”

“We had to walk to from off of 84th all the way to the Winn-Dixie Plaza with the kids because everything is so flooded, our car is flooded,” Vergess said. “All our clothes and everything that was in the car is – my car is gone.”

That’s why the American Red Cross in the City of Fort Lauderdale opened an emergency shelter at Holiday Park off G. Martin Drive to assist those who have been displaced and are in desperate need of help.

The organization is providing them with the essential needs for survival.

“We are able to give them showers, three meals a day and try to give them help and assistance,” said Ethia Bray-Carter with the Red Cross. “We have a medical nurse here that will be on staff.”

Landers said she is thankful for a place where she and her family are safe together, and they are relying on their faith as the days go on.

“It’s not over for us, you know. God writes his stories for us,and we never know the ending, but I know I’m just like pushing for whatever,” she said. “I just need it to be a good ending.”

