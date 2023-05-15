POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames shot through an apartment building near Northwest Seventh Avenue off Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach and the Red Cross is now assisting over 55 people that were displaced.

Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene of a two-story building with 22 units after the blaze ignited around 2:45 a.m., Monday.

According to officials, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze but many homes suffered smoke damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Neighbors described chaos as they made their escape.

Phylicia Eubanks said she was screaming in panic as she had no idea where she could go with her children.

“I opened my back door and there was a bunch of black smoke,” she said. “I tried to go through my room door, but [the smoke] was worse. Then I just kept screaming, ‘I have kids,’ ‘Where do we go,’ and ‘How do we get out?’ several times.”

More than half a dozen fire trucks blocked off the area as firefighters tackled the flames.

Eubanks said she saw the fire get bigger and worse.

The smoke was so thick neighbors said they could not see their surroundings.

“None of us could really see,” said Briana Rivera. “We almost fell down the stairs trying to get down. I was really scared. this is the most scared I’ve ever been in my life.”

Although one cat was found dead, no injuries were reported.

Four American Red Cross volunteers remained on the scene as they continued to coordinate emergency aid to the affected residents.

