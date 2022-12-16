FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida pre-med students teamed up to throw a holiday party for some special young patients.

Students from American Heritage Schools Pre-Medical Program visited children at the cancer care facility at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, Friday morning.

With some help from the community, the pre-medical program was able to raise money in order to celebrate the holidays.

“We’ve been doing this for 18 years since we developed this relation with the hospital,” said Dr. Carlos Pulido, the pre-med program’s director.

The students raised more than $10,000 which they used to buy gifts from the children’s’ wish lists.

