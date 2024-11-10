PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school is doing its part to feed a need during the season of giving.

Students, families and staff of American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus in Plantation hosted a drive to collect Thanksgiving meals, Saturday morning.

People who wanted to give back to the community stopped by with bags filled with items needed to complete Thanksgiving dinner, including a gift card for a turkey.

Feeding South Florida will make sure they reach the people who need the help.

“Our goal this year is 900 pounds of food that feeds about 1,000 families, about 3,000 people,” said Marci Osheroff-Huffman, vice president of American Heritage Schools Upper School Parent-Teacher Organization Broward Campus.

“Every year we count on them to help us serve the over a million folks that we serve in the four counties we serve: in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties,” said Ruth Bonet with Feeding South Florida.

Last year, American Heritage collected more than 850 pounds of food for Feeding South Florida.

