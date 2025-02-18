HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - In recognition of Heart Month, the American Heart Association, with support from Rick Case Automotive Group, is donating 250 CPR Anytime Training Kits to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Broward Health.

The donation comes as part of the AHA’s Nation of Lifesavers campaign, which aims to equip bystanders with lifesaving CPR skills.

Each year, more than 23,000 children and 350,000 people nationwide suffer cardiac arrest outside of a hospital, according to the American Heart Association.

The self-guided training kits teach basic CPR in about 30 minutes and can be used at home.

Over the next three years, a total of 750 kits, including adult and infant versions, will be distributed across Broward County hospitals and neonatal intensive care units.

