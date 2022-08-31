HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Leaders in South Florida made strides against breast cancer at the Real Men Wear Pink fashion show.

The event took place at the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood at 6 p.m., Tuesday.

The American Cancer Society hosted the gathering for the seventh year to bring awareness and raise money.

Edward Aguilar, the general manager of the casino, said the place of business has been in a partnership with the cancer society for over 10 years.

“Tonight’s a very special night for us here at Seminole Classic,” said Aguilar. “We actually get to host the kickoff vent for making strides against breast cancer for Broward County.”

People of the community, including Spero Gorgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving and Storage, attended to show their support.

“[I’m a] proud supporter [because this event is] very close to my heart,” said Gorgedakis. “I lost my mom to cancer and of course, we all have someone in the family that we want to support.”

Breast cancer does not only affect women; thousands of men are diagnosed every year.

The money raised last night goes towards early detection, cancer research and patient support.

