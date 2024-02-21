DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert was issued 8-month-old baby, who has been missing since Tuesday, and authorities need the public’s help in finding her.

According to the alert, Amelia Martinez was last seen in the area of the 4900th block of SW 148th Avenue in Davie, Florida.

Officials said the infant may be in the company of her mother, 34-year-old Arys Martinez. They may be traveling in a 2021, white Toyota Camry with the Florida tag number AZ89FY.

Amelia has brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 1 foot tall and weighs around 35 pounds. Arys also has brown hair and brown eyes. The 34-year-old woman stands at 5 foot, 5 inches and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Davie Police 954-693-8200.

