DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children from Deerfield Beach.

The children, a 5-year-old named Zaynah, and another child, a 6-year-old named zain, may be with 36-year-old Max Carias Carrillo.

Police describe Max as having a thick beard that does not have a mustache.

The kids were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach.

They may be traveling in a 2011 black BMW 5-35 series with a license plate number PJH1B.

If you see them, call police immediately.

