FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a stabbing in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood that sent an Amazon delivery driver to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1100 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, just before 7:40 p.m., Saturday.

Detectives said the assailant approached the driver, whose delivery van had become disabled.

Investigators said the subject pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, including informaiton about the subject, as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

