FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the person who, they said, stabbed an Amazon delivery driver in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, sending the victim to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 1100 block of Northwest 10th Terrace, just before 7:40 p.m., Saturday.

Detectives said the assailant went up to the driver, whose delivery van had become disabled.

Investigators said the subject pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The driver managed to get help at the Fiesta Food Market, about two minutes away from where the stabbing too place.

7News cameras captured blood on the floor near the entrance of the convenience store.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the patient to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, including informaiton about the subject, as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this stabbing or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

