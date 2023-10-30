HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A reported sighting of a 6-foot-long alligator in Hillsboro Beach has raised concerns for residents and beachgoers.

Live video from 7Skyforce showed trappers and police officers on the beach, taking precautions in an effort to capture the animal.

The reptile does not appear to be posing a threat and there are no reports that anyone has been attacked.

Hillsboro Beach Police issued an alert to residents Monday afternoon, urging caution and notifying the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the situation. The sighting occurred in a section of the beach with no public access, surrounded by private residences.

