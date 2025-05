WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A gator was hungry for mangoes during a hot day in South Florida.

During Memorial Day weekend in Weston, the reptile was caught on video helping itself to the tasty fruit that had fallen from a tree by a canal.

The gator happily chewed down the fruit before heading back into the water.

