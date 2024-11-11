PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A gator caught trespassing in a South Florida neighborhood gets an escort to the Everglades.

It was found far from its home in the wetlands in the Chapel Trail community in Pembroke Pines.

Officers arrived and quickly captured the young reptile before returning it to the Everglades.

The Department reminds people to never approach a wild animal if they see one, and instead to call a wildlife removal agency or police.

