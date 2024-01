WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down Alligator Alley in West Broward for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on I-75 near Mile Marker 34, Saturday morning.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, happened just before 5:40 a.m.

According to BSFR, the vehicles sustained minor damage, but no one was hurt.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

