FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Allegiant flight originally bound for Key West International Airport (EYW) from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) was diverted and landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

According to flight tracking website flightradar24.com, the aircraft, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to land in Key West at 10:03 a.m., Friday, but touched down at FLL around 10:45 a.m.

According to airline officials, the flight was diverted to FLL because the “visibility for landing at EYW was below the minimum standard required for a safe landing.”

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were on standby to ensure a safe landing, and the aircraft landed without incident.

