FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An Allegiant flight originally bound for Key West International Airport (EYW) from Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) was diverted and landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

According to flight tracking website flightradar24.com, the aircraft, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to land in Key West at 10:03 a.m., Friday, but touched down at FLL around 10:45 a.m.

According to airline officials, the flight was diverted to FLL because the “visibility for landing at EYW was below the minimum standard required for a safe landing.”

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were on standby to ensure a safe landing, and the aircraft landed without incident.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox