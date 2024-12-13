DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida attorney is speaking out after, investigators said, his underage client was targeted by a now former Miramar Police officer who was arrested for child sexual abuse charges.

The former three-year veteran of the force, 37-year-old George Richardson, was charged with enticing a teenager to perform a sex act on FaceTime back in November.

After he bonded out of jail on Thursday, Richardson covered his face and declined to speak with reporters.

The attorney for the alleged victim, Andrew Berrio, held a press conference on Friday.

“These allegations are shocking and definitely disturbing,” he said.

According to Berrio, his client, who is under the age of 18, met Richardson through the department’s Police Explorers program.

“We have minors that are in high school, ages 14 to 20, that are aspiring to be police officers, and unfortunately, our client joined this program,” he said.

Berrio said his client’s dream of becoming a police officer was shattered.

“[My client is] not sure that she will continue to move forward with her dreams of being an officer,” he said.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss said Richardson was relieved of his police duties.

A statement following the incident was released:

“When an individual sworn to uphold the law finds himself accused of violating that sacred oath, it not only undermines their personal integrity but also casts a shadow over the entire profession.“

Now, Berrio wants the department to be held accountable.

The attorney said he has not filed a lawsuit but could do so in the future.

