LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged carjacker refused to make his first court appearance on Friday and will stay behind bars.

Thirty-one-year-old Antonio L. Dominguez is being held on no bond due to a probation violation for an unrelated crime.

On Thursday, deputies said he stole a car at a gas station in Deerfield Beach.

Deputies found him and used a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver to bring him to a stop near Northwest 34th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill.

Dominguez faces several charges, including carjacking and grand theft.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.