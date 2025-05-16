NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An all-women crew made up of dozens of volunteers spent hours under the South Florida sun to help build a home brick by brick, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers in North Lauderdale are helping open the door to homeownership to those who need it most.

Katina Butts, who is the future homeowner of this construction, said the process was quick following her ceremony.

“I gave a testimony and shortly after, they surprised me with my lot number!” she said.

The crew got their hands dirty Friday in order to help put the pieces together on the interest-free home for Butts.

7News cameras captured the future homeowner marking the spot where her home will stand.

“I feel so honored and blessed. I feel so much love and support surrounded by me, so much positivity. I just feel amazing,” said Butts.

While everyone is invited to help build, the event was started by and financed primarily by women. WSVN’s Lynn Martinez helped drill in some wood planks in the home.

“We’re back at it again. Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build. I’m sweating already,” said Martinez.

Event organizers said this women-led construction represents something bigger.

“It’s about empowering women because a majority of our families are led by women and women also want to know how to use tools and do things around their own home, but they’re also building a future for these families,” said home sponsor Nancy Daly.

Daly said all of this effort and sweat is put in for a very straightforward reason.

“I believe in family, I believe in security for a family, I believe in opportunity. This offers all those things,” she said.

Partners like AutoNation provided their commitment and hope that future homeowners understand that the company is there for them.

“Just to know how much we love them as a company and that there’s so many people out there that want them to thrive and be successful, and they’re already successful in what they’re doing. We want more success for them and their families,” said Lisa Esparza, Chief Human Resources Officer and Executive Vice President of AutoNation.

The new homes won’t just be turning points in the homeowners’ lives, but also for their children.

“These builds are changing their lives forever, because this is a forever home. This is a place where children can put down roots and grow into all that God intended for them,” said Daly.

“I just felt like God was, like, blessing me. I just felt God’s hands touch me, like, ‘OK, it’s done. You finally, you have been rewarded,'” said Butts

The group climbed, painted, sawed and pledged to continue helping those who need affordable housing in South Florida.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat For Humanity. The station donated $100,000 on Friday and donates similar amounts every year.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

