HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound lanes on the Florida Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard are closed following a pursuit that ended with one person taken into custody.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., Friday, though authorities have not released details on why the subject was being pursued.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including Lauderhill Police and Plantation Police.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed heavy traffic backed up to the Griffin Road exit.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

