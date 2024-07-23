LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An RV that caught on fire on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Lauderhill has caused traffic delays.

Lauderhill Fire rescue crews arrived at the scene near Commercial Boulevard, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the burned RV was covered with foam.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire briefly, but the fire rekindled.

All southbound lanes have been shut down.

No injuries were reported.

