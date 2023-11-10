MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes on the Turnpike extension were shut down after a tractor trailer rolled over.

Miramar Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the trailer lay on its side on the on-ramp of the Turnpike extension.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers were allowed to go around the truck by going through the shoulder.

