OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Sawgrass Expressway has left all northbound lanes blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where troopers were seen investigating the accident that took place between Oakland Park Boulevard and Commercial Boulevard.

The front of a vehicle the scene was completely destroyed after it appeared to have collided with the cab of an 18-wheeler.

The onramp from Oakland Park Boulevard to the Sawgrass Expressway was also shut down.

Vehicles are currently being forced off at Oakland Park Boulevard Exit 3 as Sunrise Fire Rescue crews work to extract the body of the victim.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes, such as Nobhill Road or University.

FHP has yet to confirm the exact details.

This is an ongoing investigation.

