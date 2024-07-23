WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes have been reopened following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Broward County that blocked Interstate 75 beyond the toll plaza.

The eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley, also known as I-75, were shut down Tuesday between the toll plaza and U.S. 27 due to the accident.

Broward Traffic Alert; Bad crash Alligator Alley Eastbound at the Toll Plaza https://t.co/1mc6J1fTeJ — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) July 23, 2024

Drivers in the area were bumper-to-bumper in the early hours. Traffic moved slowly on the right shoulder and barely got by.

Live video showed traffic at a standstill as crews worked to clear the scene. Crews remained at the scene, but as of this writing, the lanes have been reopened to all traffic.

