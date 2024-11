FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detour for drivers in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday night.

Starting at 9 p.m., the Las Olas Bridge in Fort Lauderdale will close for bridge maintenance.

The bridge will reopen on Friday at 5 a.m.

In the meantime, traffic in both directions will be rerouted to Sunrise Boulevard.

