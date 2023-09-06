PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - An all clear was given after a bomb threat was reported at a South Florida school.

Plantation Police and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad arrived at South Plantation High School, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene were students and staff were evacuated to the school’s football field.

Officers and deputies were seen going into the school as they checked rooms for any potential threats.

UPDATE: 1:47 PM: Plantation Park Elementary dismissal will be delayed until the students from the high school are fully dismissed. https://t.co/tT9oH4xNnN — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 6, 2023

The students were then moved to Heritage Park for dismissal. Parents were told to go into the first entrance of Heritage Park at Fig Tree Lane and Peters Road and go towards the back of the park at the roundabout to pick up their children.

UPDATE: 2:52 PM: SPHS has been cleared and is safe. The roadways are back open and Plantation Park Elementary is currently having dismissal. https://t.co/tT9oH4xNnN — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 6, 2023

In an abundance of caution, Plantation Park Elementary was placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

