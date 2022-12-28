MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have given the all-clear at a Target in Miramar after a suspicious package that led to the evacuation of the store was determined to not be a threat.

7SkyForce hovered above the large retailer, located at 16901 Miramar Parkway, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Miramar Police, a Target employee called them about the package, which was found outside the store on the rear.

After the store was evacuated, a specialized K-9 unit and the bomb squad responded to the scene.

Police also set up a perimeter near the Target.

At around 4:30 p.m., 7SkyForce captured the bomb squad’s robot as it approached the package.

About a half hour later, officers with the bomb squad were seen analyzing video of the contents of the package.

Target employees were seen standing in the parking lot as they waited for officers to determine whether the package was safe.

At around 7:30 p.m., police confirmed the contents of the package were trash and gave the all clear.

