PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials gave the all-clear after a possible bomb threat was reported at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, students were safely evacuated while Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the building. Just after 10 a.m., the all-clear was given.

7Skyforce was over the school’s football field where students waited.

West Glades Middle School, located across the street from the high school, was also evacuated.

Broward County Public School officials have advised parents to refrain from picking up their children until the lockdown has been lifted.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.